Daniel ‘Dick' Geary

August 16, 1920-April 20, 2020

MASON CITY -- Daniel Richard “Dick” Geary, longtime resident of Mason City, passed away on April 20. 2020 at the age of 99. Dick was a resident these past few years at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Dick was born August 16, 1920 in Dougherty Iowa to Leo and Cecelia (Dougherty) Geary.

He graduated from St. Patrick's High School, Class of 1938. He studied at a technical school in Des Moines. In 1942 he enlisted in the Army and was stationed much of his tour in the Aleutian Islands as a radio control operator.

Honorably discharged in 1945, he returned to Mason City and opened a business well-known to locals as Dick's TV on North Federal and later downtown. He was united in marriage in 1950 to Ruth Ann Hungerford and they remained together for the next 58 years.

They had three children, Daniel, Patricia “Patsy” and Michael. He is survived by Daniel (Arlene) Geary of Colorado and Michael (Mason City) and two grandchildren Kelly Geary Agnew and Graham Daniel Geary both of Colorado.