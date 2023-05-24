Daniel Dennis Nonnweiler

December 1, 1957-May 22, 2023

Daniel Dennis Nonnweiler, 65, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, May 22, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church, 200 14th St NW, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Craig Luttrell Officiating. Burial will be held in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St NE, Mason City, IA.

Casual attire is encouraged to be worn to both visitation and funeral. Family kindly asks for you to participate in one final duck call solute by bringing your own call to the graveside service.

Dan was born on December 1, 1957, in Britt, IA. He is the son of Dennis and Nancy (Wreghitt) Nonnweiler. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1976. During school he worked for Mike White's Standard Service. After graduation, he spent 32 years working for Northwestern States Portland Cement Company, later known as Holnam and Holcim Cement. In 2009, Dan began working for the City of Mason City, in park maintenance, eventually retiring in December of 2022.

Dan married his high school sweetheart, Jill Luker, on June 30, 1979, in Clear Lake, IA. Together they had three children, Jeff, Kaley and Jake. Above anything else Dan cherished spending time with his family and friends. He was known for his kindness, generosity and willingness to help others. It didn't matter what he was doing, Dan would always stop to lend a hand and was highly respected by those that knew him for his integrity and work ethic.

Dan had a love for the outdoors and he shared that with his family and friends. He loved fishing, hunting, trapping, camping and spending time at his cabin at Eagle Lake. He enjoyed the company and conversations that took place in his garage, especially during deer season. When he wasn't in the outdoors, he could be found supporting his seven grandchildren in their various activities.

Those left to cherish memories of Dan include his wife of 44 years, Jill; children, Jeff (Tiffany) Nonnweiler of Mason City, Kaley (Scott) Little of Iowa Falls, and Jake (Rebecca) Nonnweiler of Mason City; grandchildren, Izzie, Weston, Anna, Hazel, Brecken, Saela and Tucker; mother, Nancy Nonnweiler; sisters, Linda (Jeff) Alexandres, Cindy (Gary) Shackleton, Sandi (Dale) Schnetter; siblings in-law, Jody (Gene) Satern, Joyce (Bob) Wagner, and Todd (Patsy) Luker along with numerous nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

Dan is preceded in death by his father, Dennis; as well as his mother and father in-law, Larry and Marian Luker.

