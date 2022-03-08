Daniel (Dan) Lee Williams

August 31, 1957-February 22, 2022

Daniel (Dan) Lee Williams, age 64, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Gulf Shores, AL on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. There will be no formal service per his wishes. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

Dan was born on August 31, 1957 in Long Beach, CA to Lee and Jerri (Mohler) Williams. He moved at a very young age to Des Moines, IA. When he was about ten, the family moved to Forest City, IA where Dan graduated from Forest City High School in 1975. He worked as the outside sales rep for G&H NAPA part store until 1985 when a car accident permanently disabled him. He did not allow the accident to slow him down. For 17 years, he was the hitting coach and stat keeper for Waldorf College baseball team, serving under 3 different head coaches. He loved working with all of the young men that came thru the system and maintained contact with many of them years after they had graduated from Waldorf. He also volunteered many years for the grade school reading buddy program.

He met Cathy Laleman at a park-n-rec softball game in 1980. They were married on May 15, 2013 in a small ceremony in their backyard attended by many of their family members and officiated by his brother Steve. The other love of his life was his dog Lilly. Lilly was a miniature schnoodle (schnauzer/poodle). He took her everywhere dogs could go and some places that maybe she shouldn't have gone!

Dan loved old cars especially Chevelles. He had '65 and '71 Chevelle convertibles that he and Cathy took to many car shows around the country including Cleveland, OH; Nashville, TN; Kansas City, MO; Springfield, IL and many, many local shows. And he was a die-hard New York Yankee fan and Iowa State Cyclone fan, true to his teams no matter what. But his favorite hobby was talking to friends and family. He spent hours talking on the phone just to know what was up!

Then Dan discovered the joys of being a “snowbird” and Dan and Cathy spent winters on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama. He loved sitting on the 19th floor balcony of their condo listening to the waves and soaking in the sun.

He is survived by the loves of life: his wife, Cathy Williams; sister, Susie Nation of San Marcos TX; brother, Steve (Janet) of Nevada IA; brother, Mark (Debra) of Half Moon Bay, CA; sister-in-law, Helen Laleman of Eden Prairie, MN; brothers-in-law, Robert (Teresa) Laleman of Pierre, SD, and Steven (Laurie) Laleman of Minneota, MN; nieces and nephews, Tim, Natalie, LA, Kim, Tommy, James, Lauren, Tyler, Nathan, Ryan, Nicole, Kyle, and Heather; great nieces and nephews, Allison, Colton, Fox, Theodore, Frances, and Maesyn, and many friends thru-out the country that Dan considered all to be close.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Larry Nation, and his beloved dog, Lilly. Be happy for him as he walks again without his wheelchair.

