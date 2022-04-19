 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daniel “Dan” K. Chisholm

  • 0

Daniel “Dan” K. Chisholm

MASON CITY-Daniel “Dan” K. Chisholm, 81 of Mason City, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Friday, April 22, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave, Mason City, IA with Rev. Neil Manternach, celebrant. He will be laid to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Scriptural Wake Services will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

French presidential election: Macron and Le Pen prepare debate before runoff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News