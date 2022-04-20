Daniel “Dan” K. Chisholm

January 31, 1941-April 16, 2022

MASON CITY-Daniel “Dan” K. Chisholm, 81 of Mason City, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 16, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, surrounded by loved ones.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Friday, April 22, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave, Mason City, IA with Rev. Neil Manternach, celebrant. He will be laid to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Scriptural Wake Services will begin at 6:30pm at the funeral home.

Family requests casual dress; masks to be worn at your own discretion.

Daniel “Dan” Kenneth Chisholm was born January 31, 1941 in Osage, IA the son of Daniel T. and Rose M. (Weinberger) Chisholm. Growing up in Mason City, Dan graduated from Holy Family Catholic School. Dan entered into the United States Navy, where he served from 1958 until 1962. He married Sandra J. Pierson in 1963 and together had two children, Julie and Ray. The couple later divorced. On October 17, 1987 he married Catherine Rubie in Dubuque, IA. The couple made their home in Mason City where Dan shared his skills in various jobs over the years. He worked at the Pan-O-Gold bakery for 18 years before retiring in 2002. He later worked for the Mason City Transit, until 2020 when he had to quit due to health issues.

Dan was a huge sports fan. Whether it was football, golf, or NASCAR, Dan enjoyed time spent cheering on the competitors. In his spare time he enjoyed traveling. Many trips with Cathy were taken to the east coast, Martha's Vineyard, Canadian Rockies, and Hawaii. Dan never turned down a good game of cards and was a longtime member of the Moose and Elk Lodges. Dan was a true people person, and loved sitting learning other's stories, often sharing a few of his own. Most of all, Dan loved his family. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him great joy.

Through his many health battles, Dan never lost hope.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Cathy of Mason City; daughter, Julie Perrott of Colorado Springs, CO; son, Ray (Terri) Chisholm of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren Michael Perrott, Cody (Vanessa) Perrott, Adam (Shawna), Leanna, and Christopher Chisholm; great grandchildren, Brynnlee, Della, Violet, Mateo and Sage; brothers, Leo (Elsie) Chisholm of Osage and Larry (Shari) Chisholm of Mission, TX; father-in-law, Fred (Dorothy) Rubie of Dubuque; brothers-in-law, Fred (Lori) Rubie of Clive, and Russ (Amy) Rubie of Winona, MN; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Preceding him in death are his parents; siblings, Mercedes Bredehoft, Robert Chisholm, James Chisholm, Joan Cole and Kay Sloan; and mother-in-law, Mary Enabnit.