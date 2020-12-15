Daniel D. Swartz Sr.

February 3, 1935-December 11, 2020

Clear Lake - Daniel “Dan” D. Swartz Sr., 85, died on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Manly Specialty Care Center.

According to Dan's wishes, his body has been cremated. A memorial may be held at a later date.

Daniel was born on February 3, 1935, in Hanlontown, IA to Samuel B. Swartz II and Charlotte (McEnelly) Swartz.

He attended Hanlontown Public Schools all 12 years and graduated at the head of his class. He was a decorated Eagle Scout, played baseball, basketball and was in choir.

While in school, Dan met Shirley Orcutt. They married on February 4, 1954, and were together for sixty-four and a half years.

During that time, they had three children, Daniel Doug Jr. (Nancy) of Algona IA, Julie (Fred Parish) of Pasadena, TX and Kenneth L. (Anke) of Manly, IA

Over the years Dan graduated from Gates Business College, worked for Kehe Construction Co. in Waverly, IA, Thermogas Co. in Waterloo, IA and Watertower Paint & Repair Co. in Clear Lake, IA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, two brothers, Samuel and David, and his parents.