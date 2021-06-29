Danell Dee Sampson

May 11, 1964-April 24, 2021

Danell Dee (Lincoln) Sampson, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Arvada, Colorado. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July, 10th, 2021. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Wes Carter Dog Park, Lime Kiln Road in Osage for a memorial tree planting at 4:30PM. A time of fellowship and meal to follow at Rusty's Last Call in Osage.

Danell was born on May 11, 1964 to Richard Lincoln and Thelma (Loudermilk) Scharper. She graduated from Osage High School in 1983 and served in the U.S. Air Force.

Danell met Craig Sampson, the love of her life. He asked her out on 8/8/88 and they have been together ever since. They were married on May 22, 1995.

Danell loved to bike, swim, hula-hoop, play ping-pong and have dance parties with friends. She loved spending time with family and she especially loved playing tennis with her father. She enjoyed fast walks but always took time to stop and pet a puppy along the way. She was passionate about animals and an avid “critter” lover. She volunteered for Freedom Service Dogs, an agency that trains pound rescue dogs to service people with special needs. Craig and Danell also volunteered for the Special Olympics and Family Fostering Program.