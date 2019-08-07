Dana Rae Miller
June 10, 1988 - July 29, 2019
Dana Rae Miller, 31, of Ventura, CA, passed away on July 29, 2019 from complications of pneumonia and a stroke at the UCLA Medical Center surrounded by loving family.
Dana's friends and family are invited to celebrate her life on August 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 1202 390th St, Osage, IA. There will be a visitation on August 16, 2019 from 3-6 PM at the church.
Dana was born on June 10, 1988 in Mason City, IA, the daughter of Denise (Wilde) Miller and Darrell Miller. Growing up Dana loved playing outside with the neighborhood kids, skating with the North Iowa Figure Skating Club, and was able to stand her own on a skateboard.
Dana was gifted with a beautiful view of the world that she captured through photography. Upon graduating from Mason City High School in 2006, Dana followed her dream of being a professional photographer and attended Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, CA. She owned her own professional architectural photography business, which allowed her to combine both of her passions for travel and photography. Her work has been published in many magazines, books, and travel websites.
While the California coast stole her heart, she stayed true to her love for Iowa, proudly photographing the revived Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Park Inn and rooting on her beloved Hawkeyes. Snuggling and photographing her cherished dog Millie was Dana's favorite way to spend her time. Dana had a love for life, an adventurous spirit for the outdoors, and an appetite for sour patch kids candy. She had a special spark and laugh which lit up the room. Her signature gorgeous blue eyes would captivate you instantly, but you knew you were in trouble if you got her infamous eye roll.
Music was a thread throughout her life, attending concerts and coming back with bumper stickers from her favorite bands with which she proudly adorned the backside of her first car. Music was her way of interpreting and sharing the world. In the words of Modest Mouse, “I pack up my belongings and I head for the coast. It might not be a lot but I feel like I'm making the most.”
Those grateful in sharing her life are her mother, Denise Miller (John Safranski), Minneapolis; father, Darrell Miller, Mason City; fiance', Chris Hall, Ventura, CA; sisters, Shawna (Bob) Bornholdt, nephew, Jayce Bornholdt, Mason City; Danielle (Michael) Fowler, New York City; brother, Darren Miller, Los Angeles; grandfather, Robert Wilde, Osage; uncles and aunts, Scott (Susan) Wilde, Jeannene (John) Larson, and Brenda Wilde; and many cousins.
Dana is preceded in death by her grandmother, Clarice (Kruger) Wilde; grandparents, Gary and Dixie (Allstot) Miller; and great-grandparents, Leo and Hazel Allstot.
