July 11, 1953-September 4, 2019
Dan Low, 66, of Northwood passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Mercy One-Hospice of North Iowa with his family at his side after a long battle with cancer.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th Street North, Northwood, with Reverend Rob Lanphere of Northwood United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood.
Visitation and public viewing will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
In honor of Dan, the family asks that you dress in casual attire.
Memorials may be directed to the Northwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 4-H, or Mercy One Hospice of North Iowa Inpatient Unit.
Daniel Allen Low was born July 11, 1953 in Mason City, the son of Allen George and DeLoris LuDell (Flatness) Low. Growing up in Northwood, he was baptized and confirmed at Northwood United Methodist Church. Dan attended Northwood-Kensett High School, graduating in 1971. His working career began at Fallgatters, later working at Kraft in Mason City, and eventually working beside Enos Loberg selling sprayer parts. It was then that Dan found his passion, beside his father, as an auctioneer. This was a career that he held through his life, continuing the family business of Low Auction Services and Worth Realty. For numerous years Dan had the opportunity to serve as an auctioneer judge at the Iowa State Fair. For 40+ years Dan dedicated his time, serving on the Northwood Fire Department.
Dan had a thoughtful, caring heart and was dedicated to serving others. He spent much of his time helping around the farm and was always excited to drive his International grain truck. He could often be found in the garden, taking just a few fruits or vegetables for himself. Dan was a loving son, and spent time caring for his parents throughout his life. He gave his time as an auctioneer to numerous organizations: pheasants forever, Northwood-Kensett Schools, and 4-H auctions. In his free time, Dan looked forward to trips to the casino, where he was often much luckier than those he brought with him. He was known for playing jokes on those he loved, leaving tricks and traps for them. Most of all, Dan loved his family. He was a constant part of their lives, sharing in Sunday dinners, birthdays, and numerous evenings together. He loved each and every one of them and cared for them constantly.
Dan was a longtime member of Northwood United Methodist Church.
Those left to cherish Dan's memory include his sister-in-law, June Low of Northwood; nieces and nephews, Christopher ( JC ) Low of Northwood, Mandi (Mark) Christopher of Clear Lake, Dae (Kevin) Haskins of Washington, Iowa; great nieces and nephews, Porscha, Cody, and Rypleigh McClanahan, Chance Haskins and Hailey Haskins, all of Washington, Iowa, Zaden Brooking-Low, Michael and Alex of Northwood, and MaKaylee and Millie Christopher of Clear Lake; Aunts and Uncles, Ronnie (Ragna) Flatness of Mason City, Richard (Marge) Low of Northwood, Bernice “Sis” Estes of Northwood, and George Mathews of Mason City; good friends, Marty Martin and Dawn Finley; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and DeLoris Low; his brothers, Timothy who died in infancy and Keith; aunts and uncles, Clarence “Babe” and Luella Low, Vale and Bernice Low, Lyle “Bub” Low, Harold and Eleanor Low, Russell and Dorothy Low, Lucille “Cile” and George Mathews, Arlene “Snooky” and Carl Grosland, Pearl and Leif Weston, Carroll “Micky” and Frances Low, Drexell Estes, Pat Low and Randy Low.
