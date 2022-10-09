Dallas Lamar Thoen

March 21, 1956-September 30, 2022

KENSETT-Dallas Lamar Thoen, 66, of Kensett, died peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester, MN, Friday, September 30, 2022.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 4108 Killdeer Ave, Kensett, IA. Burial will follow in the Elk Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Dallas was born March 21, 1956 in Mason City. He was the son of John Raymond Thoen and Vivian Catherine (Dahl) Thoen. Dallas graduated from Northwood-Kensett High School May 25th, 1977 at the Central Heights Developmental Center in Mason City. He played the organ at the graduation ceremony. Dallas was baptized and confirmed at Elk Creek Lutheran Church where he enjoyed a lifetime of participation and worship. He participated in various activities in church including helping with Sunday school and working with friends preparing for the 150th Anniversary Celebration. He did volunteer work at the Kensett Public Library, the Whittier Backpack Program and Project Warm Up in Sioux Falls, SD, packed food for Feed My Starving Children, rode in the Elk Creek Church float in the 4th of July parade, and delivered Christmas gifts to children in the Angel Tree Program.

Dallas was a gifted artist and loved to draw a wide variety of subjects. He participated in Special Olympics; bowling, softball throw, and track. He loved his family and friends so much! He enjoyed spending time with them watching TV, playing miniature golf, bowling, going to movies, concerts, swimming, riding motorcycle, RV's, go-carts, jet skiing, tubing, and boating. He loved animals; cared for sheep in his youth and enjoyed cats and dogs, his as well as those of family and friends. He loved to dance! He danced at the Surf Ballroom “Dancing for Downs” event and even attended a prom sponsored by Tim Tebow. Dallas enjoyed traveling to see his family throughout the United States and made friends everywhere he went. Dallas's favorite color was blue, favorite drink was Pepsi, favorite food was pizza, and his favorite musician was Johnny Cash because his music “tells a story”.

Those left to cherish memories of Dallas are his brother Dennis Thoen; sisters Sandra Miner; Patricia Edenfield; Sherry (Eric) Blake; Shelly Thoen, Trav (Jo) Reyerson; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family members, special friend, Laurie Aamodt; and a multitude of friends throughout the United States.

Dallas is reunited in eternal life with his parents, Raymond and Vivian Thoen; sisters, Bonnie Stanton and Roxianne Reyerson; brother, Rodney Thoen; two brothers in infancy, Brother in-laws Allen Miner, Bill Stanton Sr., Roy Edenfield, Steve Burns; a nephew, Eric Miner; grandparents George and Annie Dahl and Johann and Thea Thoen.

Dallas has touched many lives with his wink, smile, hugs, and unconditional love that he shared with everyone he encountered. He will be greatly missed!

Family requests memorials be directed to the Elk Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery perpetual care fund or to One Vision (a disability services and support organization) in Clear Lake, IA.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com