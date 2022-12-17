Dallas Gene Jones

July 30, 1965-December 14, 2022

MASON CITY-Dallas Gene Jones, 57, of Mason City, IA passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home after a lengthy illness.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. Friends and family are welcome to join in the service or come for the visitation open house between 3:00-6:00 p.m. to pay their final respects.

Dallas was born on July 30, 1965 in Mason City to Denzil and Donna (Boyd) Jones. He attended Mason City schools and has been a life-long resident of Mason City. On September 9, 1989, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Ann Jones (Herndon) in Forest City, IA and to their union three children were born: Alex, Hannah and Tanner.

Dallas was a painting contractor and owned his own business, “Excel Painting Inc.” which he started in 1994 and operated successfully for 28 years. He was known as a “jack of all trades,” and truly knew how to fix or do anything. He was a very hard worker but also knew how to have fun and enjoy the simple things in life. Dallas loved nature and loved being outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, particularly ice fishing. A trait passed down from his father was his love for vegetable gardening and he also kept a bee and butterfly garden.

If you knew Dallas then you knew he absolutely loved to laugh and he loved to entertain. The door to their family home was always open to family and friends. Their home was always a place to gather to eat, have a good time and drink a cold miller-lite. Dallas's family, close friends and his dogs meant the most to him and were above all else in his life. He will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 33 years, Ann Jones; children, Alex (Sarah) Jones and their children Declan and Eva; Hannah Jones (Ryan Schmitz) and Tanner Jones; mother, Donna Jones; sisters-in-law, Theresa (Doug) Lewis and Lorna (Dave) Zrostlik; brothers-in-law, Steve (JoAnn) Herndon and Paul (Kari) Herndon; nieces and nephews, Katie (Justin) Kahler and their children Vivian and Blythe, Jake (Trish) Jones and their daughter Wren, Ian (Taylor) Jones, Rhiannon (Mike) Lillquist and their children Josie and Jon, Seth (Hillary) Zrostlik and their children Brinlynn and Elyse, Nic (Ashley) Zrostlik and their son Harrison, Megan (Andrew) Clausen and their son William, Adam Lewis, Daniel Lewis, Caitlyn Herndon, Jacob Herndon, William Herndon and Nate Herndon; beloved dogs, Ripley, Emma and Bella and brother, Dave Jones.

He was preceded in death by his father, Denzil Jones; in-laws, Caroll and Marie Herndon; paternal grandparents, Lee and Maud Jones and maternal grandparents, James and Goldie Boyd.

The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Mark Mahoney of Anchor Family Health and Jeri Foreman of MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa for all the great care and compassion they provided Dallas.

In expression of sympathy, memorials may be sent to Lime Creek Nature Center, 3501 Lime Creek Rd, Mason City, IA 50401 or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, 232 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

