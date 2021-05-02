Dallas Edward “Duffy” Robinson

Dallas Edward Robinson was born April 9, 1941 in Mason City, the son of James Edward and Willene O. (Myrell) Robinson. Growing up in the Mason City area, Dallas graduated from Mason City High School, and continued his education at Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis where he earned his degree in carpentry. In 1979 he married Dianne Solberg at the Little Brown Church. Dallas worked at Deckers for ten years. Dallas had a passion for building, whether it was small projects or houses, contracting brought him joy. In pursuit of this love, Dallas dedicated his life to the creation and success of Robinson Construction and later Robinson Overhead Door. In 2005 his son, Chris, was able to carry on the legacy and continue the business. Though Dallas was still often found in the background, not fond of the idea of retirement, he took great pride in the company's work and enjoyed overseeing projects.