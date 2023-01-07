June 25, 1949-January 4,2023

Dallas “Butch” Shear, Jr. passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home in Clear Lake.

Memorial Services will be held 11:30a.m. Tuesday, January 10,2023 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Dallas “Butch”Floyd Shear Jr. was born June 25, 1949 in Hampton, the son of Dallas Sr. and Doris Mae (Larson) Shear. Dallas graduated from Hampton High School and made many friends in the Kanawha area. He was excited to become a dad to Charlie and Jonathan and loved them dearly. Dallas attended cosmetology school, later finding his love of wood working. This love led to honing his carpentry skills and working in construction all over North Iowa. Though he had retired, he rarely turned down an odd job, just to keep himself busy.

Butch lived on the lake. Whether it was time on the boat or fishing on the dock, there was a great love of the area. Butch enjoyed hunting throughout North Iowa, loving the outdoors with friends and family. His garden was bountiful and he took great pride in its upkeep. A love for Hudson cars was passed down from his father. But, most of all, Butch loved his family. He was the first to lend a hand when someone needed it and time spent with his grandchildren was cherished.

Surviving are his son, Jonathan “Jon” (Cassie) Shear of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Hayden, Lyla and Brody; sisters, Cookie Elleri of Long Beach, CA and Daphne (Dean) Anderson of Huxley; brother, Mike (Patty) Shear of Iowa City; step-mother, Betty Shear of Iowa City; nephew, Michael Eiseman; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.

Preceding him in death are his son, Charlie; his father, Dallas Shear Sr. and mother, Doris Shear.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.ColonialChapels.com.641-357-2193.