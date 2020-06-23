DaleAnn Marie Dusheck

She enjoyed Camping with her family in Decorah, Iowa at Pulpit Rock Campground, Rummage Sales, Thrift Stores and buying anything and everything for her granddaughter Abigail Rose Fish. She also liked spending as much time with and around Abigail. Decorating her room, picking out outfits for her and putting her in Puma shoes she was so proud of. Going to concerts with her son and taking pictures and videos of every moment possible to keep a memory of every little thing she found important. Cooking for her family members, drawing and coloring. She was an avid Packers fan and tried to watch every game she could.