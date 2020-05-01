× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dale R. Anderson

August 24, 1959 - April 8, 2020

Dale Ross Anderson, 60, of Clear Lake, IA, and graduate of CAL High School, Latimer, IA, died unexpectedly of natural causes on April 8, 2020. A visitation will be held Sunday, May 3rd from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main Street, Klemme, IA. His final resting place will be at the Hampton Municipal Cemetery, Hampton, IA.

Dale, the youngest child of Berle and Genevieve (Ahrens) Anderson, was born August 24, 1959, in Hampton, IA. During his school years, Dale enjoyed participating in sports and setting records in football, baseball, and basketball.

In the past, he worked for Auto Zone, Schwan's, and NAPA Auto Parts. He was part owner and operator of D & D Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services. Recently, Dale provided facilities and grounds maintenance at St. Joe's and Epiphany Parrish, Mason City, IA.

His passion for Halloween and the theatrical led to the D & D Haunted Hike. He enjoyed dressing up in costumes like Gene Simmons (KISS), The Joker, and the Lone Ranger for area parades and festivities.