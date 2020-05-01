Dale R. Anderson
August 24, 1959 - April 8, 2020

Dale Ross Anderson, 60, of Clear Lake, IA, and graduate of CAL High School, Latimer, IA, died unexpectedly of natural causes on April 8, 2020. A visitation will be held Sunday, May 3rd from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main Street, Klemme, IA. His final resting place will be at the Hampton Municipal Cemetery, Hampton, IA.

Dale, the youngest child of Berle and Genevieve (Ahrens) Anderson, was born August 24, 1959, in Hampton, IA. During his school years, Dale enjoyed participating in sports and setting records in football, baseball, and basketball.

In the past, he worked for Auto Zone, Schwan's, and NAPA Auto Parts. He was part owner and operator of D & D Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services. Recently, Dale provided facilities and grounds maintenance at St. Joe's and Epiphany Parrish, Mason City, IA.

His passion for Halloween and the theatrical led to the D & D Haunted Hike. He enjoyed dressing up in costumes like Gene Simmons (KISS), The Joker, and the Lone Ranger for area parades and festivities.

Dale was creative - he enjoyed restoring cars and converted a transit bus into a “Zombie Bus” or a ski boat into a Batmobile on water complete with batwings. You may have run into Dale dancing at the Surf in Clear Lake at the Winter Dance Party or attending one of many classic rock concerts.

Dale was a fanatic Minnesota Vikings fan. If the Vikings were playing, nothing else existed. He had a closet full of Purple and Gold, along with a custom Vikings golf cart and boat. He loved competitions of all kinds - golf, billiards, cribbage, bowling, and volleyball and shared this passion with his many friends.

Dale is survived by son, Tyler (Mackenzie) Anderson, Mason City, IA, and grandchildren, Emery, Elias, and Indiana; daughter, Jayme Robbins, Clive, IA; siblings: Phyllis Nelson, Hampton, IA; Dee (Jerry) Lyons, Alden, IA; Russ (Vicki) Anderson, Isle, MN; Donna (Raymond) Olemann, Beaman, IA; Dick Anderson, Cave Creek, AZ; and Joyce (Gary) Meyer, Alden, IA; along with many nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Berle and Genevieve, and sister Virginia.

For any mailing, please send to Tyler Anderson (Roller City) 600 2nd Street NW Mason City, IA 50401. Funeral arrangements are with Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA 641-444-4474 www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

