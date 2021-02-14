Dale O. Marsh

August 4, 1922-February 11, 2021

Clear Lake, IA – Dale O. Marsh, 98, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Clear Lake Christian Church, 302 Hwy 18 W., Clear Lake, with Rev. Drew Rietjens officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Dale's funeral can be live streamed on the church's YouTube channel, ClearLake ChristianChurch, and also viewed following the service on his tribute page at www.colonialchapels.com.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church, where a Masonic Service will be held at 12:40 p.m.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City or Clear Lake Christian Church.

Dale was born August 4, 1922, the son of John and Maude (Olinger) Marsh in Story County, IA. He married Delpha Arline Doss in January 1966 in Mason City. She preceded him in death in 2013. He later married Carolyn Ahrens on August 14, 2015, in Clear Lake.