Dale O. Marsh

During his life, Dale remained very active in the community with various clubs and organizations. He was a 50 year member of the Verity Lodge 250 in Clear Lake, past Worshipful Master of the Benevolence Lodge #145 in Mason City and a past High Priest of the Royal Arch Masons. He was a member of the Clear Lake Christian Church where he served as Deacon, Trustee, Elder Emeritus and board member, served on the Clear Lake School Board, Clear Lake Farmers Co-op Board and was a 4-H Club leader.