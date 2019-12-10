Dale Leo Wessels
June 24, 1942 - December 7, 2019
Clear Lake – Dale Leo Wessels, 77, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, surrounded by loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30p.m. Saturday December 21, 2019 at First Congregational Church, 923 Buddy Holly Place, Clear Lake, IA. Rev. Harlan Seri officiating. Dale's family will be greeting guests at the church one hour prior to the service.
Dale was born June 24, 1942, the son of Norma (Garner) and Bruno Wessels in Austinville, Iowa. He was raised on the family farm along with seven siblings. Dale attended country school at Norton's Corners before graduating from Shell Rock High School. Following graduation he enrolled at the University of Northern Iowa where he met and married Meredith Jane Goddard. Together they were blessed with two sons, Christopher, born April 28, 1966, and Cary Garner, born August 16, 1968.
You have free articles remaining.
The family lived in Cedar Falls and Madison, WI before settling in California. In 1979, they returned to Iowa; farming for ten years while their children attended school. In 1990, following Chris' graduation from the University of Northern Iowa, Dale, Meredith, and Cary returned to California. While Cary was earning his degree in Mechanical Engineering, Dale and Meredith went into business. In 2005 the couple retired and moved to Clear Lake to be near Chris and his family.
Dale loved golfing and playing bridge with his many friends. He and Meredith loved wintering in Arizona, spending as much time as possible on the golf course.
Those left to cherish Dale's memory are his wife, Meredith; sons, Christopher (Kelly) Wessels, Clear Lake, and Cary (Joanne) Wessels, Mission Viejo, CA; grandchildren, Alexander (Sadie), Jordon (Tony), and Jacob; great grandson, Kyler; siblings, Duane(Joan), Beverly, Bonnie, Dean (Elaine); in-laws, Russ and Elaine; as well as extended family and many friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Bruno and Norma Wessels; brothers, Darrell and Donald; and sister, Barbara.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.