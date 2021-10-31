Dale Lee Dixon

August 5, 1935-October 26, 2021

HAMPTON-Dale Lee Dixon, 86, passed away on October 26, 2021, at his home in Hampton, Iowa.

He was born on August 5, 1935, to Oliver Lee and Wanda (Shelton) Dixon. He was one of five siblings, Jean, Donna, Mary, and Paul.

He graduated from Garwin High School in 1952. He attended Marshalltown Community Business School for one year before taking a position at Cashway Lumber Store in Marshalltown.

In June 1954, Dale married Shirley Pothast and had three children, Diane, Dawn, and Michael. In 1964, he was made partner at Cashway Lumber Store in Hampton. His second marriage was to Barb Foell in 1982. His family expanded with her two children, Michelle and Robin.

He's survived by his children Diane (Douglas) Storey of Hampton, Dawn (Jeff) Marquard of Hampton, Michael (Sue Tong) Dixon of Greenville, South Carolina, Michelle Morris of Palos Hills, Illinois, Robin Dixon of San Francisco, California. Also by his sisters Donna Parsons of Marshalltown, Mary Abbe of Marshalltown, and brother Paul (Susan) Dixon of Mason City. His grandchildren Amanda (Scott) Eichmeier, Preston, Boston, and Easton; Paige (Paul Quinn) Marquard; Molly (Carlos Morales) Marquard; Erica Graeser, Greta, Gage; Angela (Scott McCann) Marquard; Mikyla (Ismael) Rodriguez, Anthony, Eden; Lee (Rhea) Dixon, Miles; Gail Dixon; James Lewerke, Christopher (Carla) Lewerke, Alec Morris.

He was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Wanda, his wife Barb, Shirley (Pothast) Dixon, his sister Jean, and his great-grandson Luca.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Hampton United Methodist Church with burial in the Hampton Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Sietsma Atkinson Funeral Home, 1309 4th St NE, Hampton, IA.