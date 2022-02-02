Dale L. Plath

August 6, 1930-January 30, 2022

MASON CITY-Dale L. Plath, 91 of Mason City, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A Funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City with Rev. Kathy Graves officiating. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Trinity Lutheran Church asks that all attendants wear masks for the service.

A livestream of the funeral can be found here:

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa or the Lime Creek Nature Center.

Dale Leonard Plath was born August 6, 1930 in Mason City, the son of Wilbur and Dulcie (Ewers) Plath. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1948 and served in the Iowa National Guard for a few years before beginning his career at Montgomery Ward. On May 29, 1949 Dale married the love of his life, Norlynne A. Rankin at the Ellington Prairie Church in rural Ventura.The couple was blessed with two children, Michael and Cristine. After 35 years of working with Montgomery Ward, traveling all over the country, Dale was able to settle into retirement.

Dale was a faithful servant through and through. He took pride in caring for others and cherished his time at Trinity Lutheran Church. His mind was always active, constantly learning and improving. Dale enjoyed time spent outdoors, whether it was working on his garden, hunting, fishing, or walking at the Lime Creek Nature Center. He was active in Pheasants Forever, Lions Club, Ducks Unlimited and Lime Creek Nature Center. Most of all, Dale was a dedicated and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather that cherished time spent with those he loved. Though his energy could seem endless, there was a patient, compassionate heart beating within.

Dale's love for life will be cherished by his children, Michael D. Plath of Forest City and Cristine A. Kittleson of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Emily (Brian) Libbey of Centennial, CO, Jamie (Nathan) Scofield of Crystal, MN, Sarah (Patrick) Bailey of Forest City, Brian (Jamie) Plath of Thompson; great-grandchildren, Grace and Daisy Libbey, Madeline Scofield, Joslynne Plath, and Jaycee, Jenna, Dash and Nora Plath; brother, Gene (Dorothea) Plath of Michigan City, IN; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his best friend and beloved wife, Norlynne; parents, Wilbur and Dulcie Plath; sister, Janice (Eldon) Rosenbower; and sister-in-law, Lonnie (Gary) Nicholson.

