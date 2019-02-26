Dale L. Decklever
August 17, 1941 - February 20, 2019
Dale L. Decklever, age 77, of Osage, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Mitchell County Regional Health in Osage.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Cindy S. Krause officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Osage Cemetery. There will be a time to meet the family for fellowship and lunch after the service.
Dale was born on August 17, 1941, in Osage, the son of Glenn and Clyll (Wilder) Decklever. He attended Osage High School. Dale was united in marriage to Carol Hoisington on February 25, 1961. They were blessed with two children Tammy and Tracy.
Dale is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Tammy (Mike) Heffron; son, Tracy; grandsons, Trey (Amber) Jacobs and Cory (Robyn) Jacobs; step-grandchildren, Matt (Katlyn) Heffron and Cara Heffron; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Darlene) Decklever, Kenny (Pat) Decklever and Don (Sue) Decklever; sister, Glenda Bahnsen; sister-in-law, Myrna Hoisington; brother-in-law, Lee Hoisington; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Dean Decklever; sister, Mary Nelson; father and mother in-law, Vernon and Doris Hoisington; and brother-in-law, Howard Hoisington.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage 641-732-3706
