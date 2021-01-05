Dale E. Rasmussen
August 15, 1935-December 31, 2020
MASON CITY-Dale E. Rasmussen, 85, of Mason City, died on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. There will be a private graveside service held in the Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Memorials can be directed to the family of Dale Rasmussen. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Dale, the son of Louie O. and Gladys I. (Berg) Rasmussen, was born August 15, 1935, in Northwood. He attended Worth County country schools and graduated from Kensett High School. He entered the U.S. Army in 1954 and served two years in Guam. Following his military service, he was employed for several years at Allied Mills in Mason City. He began working as a Postal Clerk for the Mason City Post Office in 1964 and retired in 1997.
On April 18, 1958, Dale was united in marriage to Janice Marlene Prull at the Christian Reformed Church in Kanawha. They resided in Mason City all of their married life. Dale was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed all sports and was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Kim (Joseph Jr) Andrea; grandchildren, Amy (Josef) Yegge, Christopher (Stefinie) Wilmarth and Joshua Wilmarth; step granddaughter, Rebecca Andrea; great grandsons, Wyatt Yegge, Canon Yegge and Cale Wilmarth; step great grandchildren, Zamora, Pavel Blong; brother in-law, Frank Voet; sister in-law, Joan Rasmussen, and Carolyn Welden; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; parents; sister Marjorie Voet; brother, Marlyn Rasmussen and brother in-law, John Welden.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.