Dale E. Hemingson

June 15, 1943-June 14, 2021

PLEASANT HILL-Dale E. Hemingson, 77, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, formerly of Osage, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 14, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 1-3pm, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home, in Des Moines, with a service to follow beginning at 3pm.

Dale is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Crystal (Bryan) Farlow and Carrie (Tim) McCollum; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 2 brothers; as well as nieces, nephews and their families.

For those unable to attend, a livestream link will appear (at 2:45pm) on Dale's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com, where you may also leave online condolences and see additional obituary information.