Dale E. Hemingson
June 15, 1943-June 14, 2021
PLEASANT HILL-Dale E. Hemingson, 77, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, formerly of Osage, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 14, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 1-3pm, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home, in Des Moines, with a service to follow beginning at 3pm.
Dale is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Crystal (Bryan) Farlow and Carrie (Tim) McCollum; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 2 brothers; as well as nieces, nephews and their families.
For those unable to attend, a livestream link will appear (at 2:45pm) on Dale's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com, where you may also leave online condolences and see additional obituary information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.