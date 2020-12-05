Dale D. Lindell

Dale Dean Lindell was born November 14, 1944 in Fairmont, MN, the son of Swen and Vera (Prust) Lindell. Growing up in the Ceylon area, he attended Ceylon High School and continued his education at Esterville Jr. College and later Mankato State College earning his Bachelor of Science in Education. On May 9, 1964 Dale married the love of his life, Elizabeth Ann Kinnander in Armstrong, IA. The couple was blessed with two children, Scott and Stacy. Making a difference in the lives of students brought Dale great pride and joy. For many years he worked as an Industrial Arts teacher, and thoroughly enjoyed coaching football, basketball and track over the years until his retirement in 2006.

Dale and Liz were longtime members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly, Associate members of the Community Church in Arizona and St. Timmothy's Lutheran Church in Hudson. He was a longtime member of the Jaycees.