D. Wesley Dahl

March 12, 1928-August 18, 2022

D. Wesley Dahl, 94, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Good Shepherd Healthcare Center, Mason City, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am, Monday August 22, 2022 at Good Shepherd Healthcare Center, 302 2nd St NE, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Sid Bohls, officiating. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at Good Shepherd Healthcare Center from 9:30am to 10:30am on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Wes was born on March 12, 1928, the son of Walter and Gladys (Messenger) Dahl of Manly, IA. He graduated from Manly High School's Class of 1945. On April 17, 1949, Wes married Violet Myre in Kensett, IA. Together the couple had four children. Wes spent 39 years of his life in the soft drink business, the majority of which were spent working for Pepsi Cola, retiring in 1993.

In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Wes often went camping and traveling with Violet. Every year for 22 years the couple would go on vacation with Violet's twin sister, Viola, and her husband Pete Lonergan. He also liked completing crossword puzzles, playing cards, and dominoes.

Those left to cherish memories of Wes are his children, Darla (Larry) Westling, Mason City, IA, Tina (Todd) Piper, Sedalia, CO, Steven (Irene) Dahl, Prior Lake, MN, and David (Cindy) Dahl, Mason City, IA; 13 grandchildren, Nicole Martin, Jaime (Jay) Todd, Craig Westling, Marc Westling, Robert Birke, Christopher (Megan) Birke, David (Andrea) Birke, Casey (Ryan) Dahl, Ryan (Nikki) Dahl, Katie (Aaron) Rush, Andrea Piper, Rachelle Piper, and Brock Piper; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan (Robert) Theilen, sister, Marie Sankey, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Wes is preceded in death by his wife, Violet; his parents; his sister, Miriam (John) Boyce and brother, Hubert (Vivian) Dahl; brother-in-law, Gene Sankey, sisters-in-laws, Viola (Pete) Lonergan, Hazel (Arnold) Sime, Marcella (Pat) Smith, and Alyce (Marvell) Brunsvold.

