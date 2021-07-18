Cynthia Lee Roberts

November 20, 1955-July 15, 2021

MASON CITY-Cynthia Lee Roberts, 65, of Mason City, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Cynthia Roberts.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Cynthia Lee Roberts was born on November 20, 1955, in Mason City to parents Henry (Bud) and Ruth Ann (Coe) Scholl. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1973. On July 9, 1983, she was united in marriage to Larry Roberts. For several years Cindy worked for Armour Foods and then Larson Storm Doors. Cindy and her husband Larry ran a sporting goods business, Roberts Sports for many years out of their basement before buying a building and opening Gismos and Gadgets Archery Supplies. Cindy was a very avid hunter and fisherman. She also loved camping, playing cards with family and going to the casino to play her favorite slot machines.