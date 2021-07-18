Cynthia Lee Roberts
November 20, 1955-July 15, 2021
MASON CITY-Cynthia Lee Roberts, 65, of Mason City, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Cynthia Roberts.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Cynthia Lee Roberts was born on November 20, 1955, in Mason City to parents Henry (Bud) and Ruth Ann (Coe) Scholl. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1973. On July 9, 1983, she was united in marriage to Larry Roberts. For several years Cindy worked for Armour Foods and then Larson Storm Doors. Cindy and her husband Larry ran a sporting goods business, Roberts Sports for many years out of their basement before buying a building and opening Gismos and Gadgets Archery Supplies. Cindy was a very avid hunter and fisherman. She also loved camping, playing cards with family and going to the casino to play her favorite slot machines.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 38 years Larry Roberts; daughter, Tracy (Mark Hauge) Fistler; stepsons, Mike (Sarah Bucknam) Roberts and Jeff (Tonya) Roberts; twin brother, Tim Scholl; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, close family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Ann Scholl; her father, Henry (Bud) Scholl; sister Susan K. Scholl and brother Kevin Scholl.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.