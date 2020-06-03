Cynthia J. Maskarina
November 10, 1949 - May 27, 2020
MASON CITY - Cynthia Jean Maskarina, 70, passed away May 27, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center in Mason City. Per her wishes, cremation rights have been accorded and no services will be held at this time.
Cynthia Jean Cerney was born in Mason City, IA to Forrest Russell "Bud" Cerney and Eleanor (Jensen) Cerney. Cynthia had a younger sister, Cheryl. "Cindy" grew up in a casual time in a small town spending lots of time playing outdoors with neighbors and friends. She attended Harding Elementary, John Adam's Junior High, and graduated from Mason City High in 1968. Her many friends remember her warm smile and her wonderful sweet and kind personality and fondly remember the fun times getting together at everyone's houses or at Mr. Majors' - chatting and listening to music. "Dragging Federal" was fondly remembered as well. She enjoyed playing the piano and serving the Lord.
Cindy married the love of her life, John Maskarina September 20, 1969. They had one son, Chad. Cindy and John particularly enjoyed trips to Branson, Missouri, and were married over 50 years. Cindy worked for Principal Insurance for 25 years and was a team leader.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, John, and her son, Chad, of Mason City; her sister, Cheryl (Delbert) Cassels of Garnet, IA; her aunt, Elizabeth Helgren of Mason City and Elizabeth's son's, Mike and John; her aunt, Shirley Mercer of California; her uncle, Royal Cerney (DJ Roy Haven) and his wife, Judy of Texas; her uncle, Gene Smith of Florida and his son, Dean of Indianapolis; John's sister, Jeanne Foley of Ankeny and John's brother, Paul Maskarina of Mason City. We are very sorry for any errors or omissions we may have made here.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Eleanor, and her aunt, Sharon Cerney Smith.
Cindy was a kind and gentle soul of quiet faith and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. Colonial chapels.com.
