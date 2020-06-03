× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cynthia J. Maskarina

November 10, 1949 - May 27, 2020

MASON CITY - Cynthia Jean Maskarina, 70, passed away May 27, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center in Mason City. Per her wishes, cremation rights have been accorded and no services will be held at this time.

Cynthia Jean Cerney was born in Mason City, IA to Forrest Russell "Bud" Cerney and Eleanor (Jensen) Cerney. Cynthia had a younger sister, Cheryl. "Cindy" grew up in a casual time in a small town spending lots of time playing outdoors with neighbors and friends. She attended Harding Elementary, John Adam's Junior High, and graduated from Mason City High in 1968. Her many friends remember her warm smile and her wonderful sweet and kind personality and fondly remember the fun times getting together at everyone's houses or at Mr. Majors' - chatting and listening to music. "Dragging Federal" was fondly remembered as well. She enjoyed playing the piano and serving the Lord.

Cindy married the love of her life, John Maskarina September 20, 1969. They had one son, Chad. Cindy and John particularly enjoyed trips to Branson, Missouri, and were married over 50 years. Cindy worked for Principal Insurance for 25 years and was a team leader.