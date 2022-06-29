Cyndra Stricker/Lingberg
May 26, 1950-June 12, 2022
Cyndra Stricker/Lingberg, 72, of McKinney, TX, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2022, surrounded by her friends and family.
Cyndra, born on May 26, 1950 to Ralph and Jeroldene Stricker in Mason City, Iowa, immediately brought joy and hard work into the world. Cyndra fell in love with insurance, which kicked off a 46 year career in the field.
In 1995, she met Michael Lingberg and the two were inseparable from that point on. Mike and Cyndra were married for over 24 years and have three children Kayla Vitko, Katrina Kerber and Nathan Lingberg. Cyndra, was a fiercely dedicated mom and grandmother to all of her 8 grandchildren and wanted them to go on to accomplish great things. Family came first and was above all else to Cyndra, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.
Cyndra was predeceased by Ralph, Jerry and Cary Stricker. She is survived by Kenny and Cindy Stricker of Champlain Minn. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cyndra's name to the leukemia and lymphoma society. A celebration of life will be October 1st in Whitewright, Texas.