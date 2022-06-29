Cyndra Stricker//Lingberg

In 1995, she met Michael Lingberg and the two were inseparable from that point on. Mike and Cyndra were married for over 24 years and have three children Kayla Vitko, Katrina Kerber and Nathan Lingberg. Cyndra, was a fiercely dedicated mom and grandmother to all of her 8 grandchildren and wanted them to go on to accomplish great things. Family came first and was above all else to Cyndra, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.