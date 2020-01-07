Curtis Lynn Seabolt

August 1, 1987 - December 31, 2019

Curtis Lynn Seabolt, 32, of Mason City, Iowa, formerly of Cameron, Missouri, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on December 31, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital with his fiancé and parents by his side. Curtis was born August 1, 1987, in Cameron, Missouri, to Ronald Edward Seabolt and Donna Seabolt. He is survived by his parents, fiancé, Morgan Burk, and children, Brynlee and Jayden, brothers, Ron (Heather), Scott, and Patrick (Erin) Seabolt, nieces and nephews Zoe, Zac, Zane, Zuriel, Teri, Peter, and Rose, grandparents, Thelma Gail Burris and Doris and Bill Muders, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.

Curtis grew up in Cameron, Missouri graduating from Cameron high school in 2006 and attended Northwest Missouri State University where he for five years was mascot, Bobby Bearcat. He received a degree in Agriculture and a Masters in Education in 2012. Curtis taught Agriculture in Macon, Missouri and then began working for Omnium moving up to production supervisor. Family and friends were his world. Curtis loved life and adventure and enjoyed music, agriculture, golf, and Bearcats; he was active with the NWMSU Alumni Association, and his church, Rhythm Church, where he would play bass guitar.