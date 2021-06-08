Crew David Cork

June 3, 2021

Crew David Cork, infant son of Cody and Katelyn (Price) Cork, gained his angel wings unexpectedly, as he was born 8-weeks premature, without a heartbeat on June 3rd, 2021. His parents cherished each ultrasound peek at their sweet boy, and enjoyed his mighty kicks and punches as he grew and developed each month. They're comforted to know he was never alone and always kept warm, feeling his mother's love, and parents' voices.

When Crew was delivered, he was the perfect little guy. He was the exact combination of his mother and father; mom's nose, dad's lips, and feet and hands that would rival any newborn. Crew's life was anxiously anticipated by all that loved him; his parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousin.

Family and close friends will hold a private celebration of the life Crew could have lived on June 12th. In lieu of flowers, please keep Katelyn and Cody in your thoughts and prayers for continued strength and support. Consider any donations to organizations that support families of babies gone too soon.

The family would like to thank the amazing OB nursing staff and Dr. Nicole Davis at Des Moines Mercy delivery floor, the compassionate and caring, Surls Funeral Home of Iowa Falls, IA, and the countless friends and other family members who have supported Kate and Cody during this difficult time.