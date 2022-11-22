Craig Steven Nuehring

December 25, 1948-November 20, 2022

We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of our family member Craig Steven Nuehring of Clear Lake, Iowa, after a hard-fought cancer battle.

Craig Steven Nuehring was born on a cold winter night on December 25, 1948, and passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City. After a long, hard-fought and difficult battle with cancer, Craig was called home to be with the Lord. Cancer might have taken his body, but it never touched his strong, lighthearted spirit that was always full of stories and full of laughter.

Per Craig's wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held. He will be laid to rest at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rockwell, Iowa, where it's out in the country where he used to love to see the farmland and the animals. Per his request, there will be a private direct burial by Counsell Woodley Funeral Home out of Thornton, Iowa.

Craig Steven Nuehring was a long time resident of Clear Lake, where he served the community and the members of the community that he deeply cared about.

This man accepted a Stage 4 diagnosis of lung and bone cancer with grace, strength and a resolve to fight the cancer. Through his fight, he truly showed his family and friends what it was like to walk with faith and strength and a sense of selflessness and joy, no matter how much pain he was in. Whenever there was laughter, he wanted to be a part of it. Whenever there was a moment to reflect on joy, faith or a funny story, he wanted to be a part of it. Craig loved traveling, sports, spending time with his family, shooting the breeze with people, music and he always found joy in the smallest things in life. Craig's biggest victory in his life was when he realized he was a sinner in 2003, and accepted Jesus Christ to be his Lord and Savior, and that same year, he partook in the First Communion and was also baptized, where he was made anew.

To the staff at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City, there are no words to express how grateful his loved ones are for the support, care and comfort you provided for Craig during his final days at his earthly home.

Carrying on his memories are his wife, Carol Nettie Nuehring of 48 years, his sons Matthew Nuehring and Daniel Nuehring, along with his granddaughter Alaina and his nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in his death are his parents Art and Ruth Nuehring, his sister Linda Thatcher and his brother from another mother Tim Lietner.

