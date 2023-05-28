Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Craig James Foutch

May 28, 1951-May 4, 2023

Craig James Foutch was born May 28, 1951, in Charles City, Iowa as the first born to Gerald “Tiny” and Ruth “Arlene” Foutch. Craig left this pale blue dot and rejoined the Force for a better party on his terms the day of May 4th, 2023 aged 71 years, 11 months and 7 days. He ultimately succumbed to on-going illness and complications associated with a stroke from September of 2022.

Craig grew up in Charles City and the family moved to Mason City when he was 10 years old, and he graduated from Mason City High School, Class of 1969. Craig went on to attend North Iowa Area Community College where he helped start the student newspaper “Logos” by selling ads. He took his talents to the University of Iowa where he earned a BA in Political Science in 1975. Iowa City is also where he met his wife of 47 years, Kathleen Novak. They were married May 1st, 1976, in Rock Falls, Iowa, on a beautiful spring day. Craig and Kathy made their home in Mason City, Iowa, where they raised two children Tyler and Jessica.

Craig honed his talents at Midwest Wholesale working his way up from the warehouse to Executive Vice President and Board Member. Craig spent a dedicated 25 years at Midwest Wholesale and had many fond memories of the customers, employees and events. A virtual fountain of information of all things janitorial supplied, Craig was known to cite the catalog numbers of various janitorial products whilst conversing with both friends and strangers (soon to be friends) alike. A true hometown boy, Craig went on to work for Johnson Sanitary Products for 11 years until his retirement in 2017.

Craig reveled in being with people of all types and enjoyed their beer and snacks as well. A conversationalist in the best sense, was known to be both erudite and laymen in the same breath. Craig was also lifelong Hawkeye fan and loved cheering for his Hawkeyes no matter what. He could remember when a first down was the most they could cheer for before Hayden got to town. If a Hawkeye game was on, he could magically create a Hawkeye Sports Bar atmosphere wherever he was.

Craig leaves it to his many friends and family to carry on his spirit and memory including his wife Kathy of Mason City, son Tyler (Kris) of Chaska, MN, daughter Jessica of Gunnison, CO. His two doting Granddaughters Sophia (18) and Liddy (11) will miss their Poppy's zest for adventure (and minor dramas), donuts, candy and holidays.

Craig is survived by his sister Delia (Russ) Foutch of Woodbury, MN, brother Gary Foutch and niece Kara (Tavis) Anderson of St. Charles, MO. He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother.

The family cannot thank enough for the care and dedication the staff provided at MercyOne Mason City, IA, University of Iowa Hospital Iowa City, IA, Select Specialty Hospital at MercyOne in Des Moines, IA and On With Life in Ankeny, IA during the last seven (7) months of Craig's life. Donations in Craig's memory can be made to any and all of these institutions.

A special thank you to Craig's sister-in-law Teresa and husband Kevin Cline for their steadfast help and care to both Craig and Kathy while in Des Moines. The family would also like to thank Dave and Sue Hartwell in opening their home while Craig received care in Iowa City.

A memorial service was held on May 7th, 2023 which was widely attended by both family and friends from near and far. If you would like to remember Craig, the family suggests you grill a kabob over Memorial Day weekend, bum a cigarette, drink the cheapest beer you can find and finish your day with a bowl of ice cream (or two). Craig can also memorialized in Monarch butterflies, milkweed and popsicles.