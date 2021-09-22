Craig Humburg

April 23, 1955-September 20, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Craig Humburg, 66, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at his home in Clear Lake surrounded by his family

Family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at The Dock, 500 Main Avenue, Clear Lake, with a Celebration of life at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jason Miller officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Iowa ALS Association or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Craig Humburg was born April 23, 1955, son of Kenneth and Ruby (Daniels) Humburg. He attended and graduated from Clear Lake High School, class 1973. After high school, he went to work for Jack Kennedy Vegetable Farm in Clear Lake, then went and worked alongside Scot Sorensen as a carpenter.

Craig was united in marriage to Linda August 24, 1985 and to this union two children were born, Derek and Luke.

Craig was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake.