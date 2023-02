Craig Gordon Ensign

February 5, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Craig Gordon Ensign, 80, of Clear Lake, Iowa, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

There will be a private family service on Friday, February 10, 2023, at HOPE Lutheran Church where Craig was a member.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in honor of his son and grandson.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com