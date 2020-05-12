Craig G. Fisher

Craig loved watching the patterns of eagles, hummingbirds and anything in nature. He had a great love of fishing and was sure to incorporate a fishing excursion wherever he went, be it the Cedar River, the lakes in Wisconsin and Minnesota, halibut fishing in Alaska, the Great Lakes, near Tybee Island, Georgia, and most recently in Clear Lake with Amy and her family at the request of his grandson, Alex. Craig loved being at home and always felt that Charles City was his favorite place to be. Craig always said, “A good day includes a nap; a great day includes ice cream too!” He very much enjoyed the wedding of his son, Joseph, to Amanda in 2018, and felt so proud to welcome another grandchild, Charlotte, in March of 2020. He shared many snuggles with her in his last weeks here. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. Craig had a great love of baseball and was a fan of all teams of the sport, but favored the Chicago Cubs. Craig was always looking for a project to do and found great pride in restoring his childhood home in Charles City. He had very precious memories of that time with his daughter, Katy, and his wife, Jeanne.