Craig G. Fisher
November 15, 1951 - May 7, 2020
Craig Fisher, 68, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
Craig Gerald Fisher was born on November 15, 1951, to Gerald and Leone (Rodamaker) Fisher in Waterloo, Iowa. He attended Charles City schools and was a proud member of the Class of 1969. He attended NIACC and obtained an AA degree in Leisure Services Management. He went on to attend Iowa State University, and worked summers at the YMCA as a youth activities counselor, Salsbury's and even playing Santa for several Christmases. He worked at White Farm in Charles City as a tool and die maker from 1973-1981, then went on to be employed by A.Y. McDonald Mfg Co. Craig enjoyed playing men's slow pitch softball and was a great athlete of all sports. Craig worked for the Plumb Supply Company in Mason City until his retirement in 2019, after 31+ years of service. The widespread effects of his presence, nice smile and willingness to work hard have been felt by many in different communities throughout northeast Iowa by his work at his job at Plumb Supply. He was honored to have a retirement party thrown for him last fall by the company and the other employees there. He also really enjoyed his 50th class reunion last summer.
He met his wife, Jeanne Steimel, in 1979, and the couple lived in Rochester, MN for a number of years before moving back to their hometown of Charles City. They were married at Roseville Catholic Church on October 11, 1980. They went on to have three children: Joseph Benjamin, Amy Leone, and Katlyn Frances.
Craig loved watching the patterns of eagles, hummingbirds and anything in nature. He had a great love of fishing and was sure to incorporate a fishing excursion wherever he went, be it the Cedar River, the lakes in Wisconsin and Minnesota, halibut fishing in Alaska, the Great Lakes, near Tybee Island, Georgia, and most recently in Clear Lake with Amy and her family at the request of his grandson, Alex. Craig loved being at home and always felt that Charles City was his favorite place to be. Craig always said, “A good day includes a nap; a great day includes ice cream too!” He very much enjoyed the wedding of his son, Joseph, to Amanda in 2018, and felt so proud to welcome another grandchild, Charlotte, in March of 2020. He shared many snuggles with her in his last weeks here. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. Craig had a great love of baseball and was a fan of all teams of the sport, but favored the Chicago Cubs. Craig was always looking for a project to do and found great pride in restoring his childhood home in Charles City. He had very precious memories of that time with his daughter, Katy, and his wife, Jeanne.
Those who honor his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Jeanne (Steimel) Fisher, of Charles City; son, Joseph (Amanda) Fisher of Independence and their daughter, Charlotte; daughter, Amy (Joel) Berding of Cedar Falls and their children, Alex and Celia; daughter, Katlyn Fisher of Charles City; sister, Constance (Jerry) Wilson of Antioch, IL; sister-in-law, Marta (Bruce) Fisher of Charles City; mother-in-law, Honore (Kenneth) Steimel of Charles City; sisters-in-law, Sheila (Thomas) Ossowski of Mason, WI, Susan (Todd) Steimel of Garner, IA, Madonna (Rusty) Weiss of Kasota, MN, and Kari (Brendan) Foust of Rochester, MN; along with many nieces and nephews he was a larger than life uncle to.
Craig was preceded in death by his mother, Leone (Rodamaker) Fisher; father, Gerald Fisher; brother, Bruce Fisher; infant brother, Brian Fisher; step-mother, Jean Fisher; and father-in-law, Kenneth Steimel, all of Charles City.
As Craig wished, he will be cremated. Craig was a strong and steady presence in many lives and he will be forever missed. A Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City and memorial will follow at a later date.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
