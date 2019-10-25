Craig Allan Pearce
September 20th, 1950 - October 22, 2019
KENSETT - Craig Allan Pearce, 69, of Kensett, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE in Mason City, Iowa on Monday, October 28, 2019. Public visitation will begin at 1:00 pm and funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
You have free articles remaining.
Craig was born September 20th, 1950 in Des Moines, Iowa. Craig was son to Al and Marie (Larson) Pearce, brother to Scott and his wife Antonia Pearce, sister Becky and her husband Buzz Johnston. Growing up in Mason City, he graduated in 1969 from Mason City High School. He was drafted by the United States Army in the last lottery draft during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic achievement, Presidential Unit Citation for extraordinary action against an armed enemy and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry for deeds of valor while fighting the enemy. Upon return home, Craig graduated from Brown Institute with a degree in Broadcasting. He worked in radio for almost thirty years at WHO in Chicago, Illinois, KRIT in Clarion, Iowa, KSO and KGGO in Des Moines, Iowa and KRIB in Mason City, Iowa and was known to morning radio listeners as Craig Allan. He was also founder of Pro Sounds On 45 where he worked as a DJ for countless celebrations and special events.
He was married to Diane Bram for fifteen years and their union brought four children, Craig Jr., Jennie, Patricia, Emily and eleven adoring grandchildren. The only things Craig loved more than music, fishing and dogs were God and his family. He was an avid reader of the Holy Bible whose generosity and passions for music knew no bounds. He was an exceptional guitarist and created a home studio called “Dog House Studio, Barka Upa Productions.” “Dog” was Craig's acronym for “Depending On God.” In this studio, Craig recorded, developed and produced thoughtful, personal CDs for his family and friends.
Craig met his soul mate, Lori Odom, in 1994. They loved sharing time at their home in Kensett, camping together, grilling out, attending concerts and county fairs, watching movies and taking their pups Buddy and Abby to Worth County Lake. Craig also enjoyed Facebook and cheered on the Iowa Hawkeye football team. He was well known for his quick wit, kind spirit and sense of humor and will be missed by all.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.