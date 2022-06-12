Craig A. Low
September 20, 1948-June 9, 2022
OSAGE-Craig A. Low, 73, of Osage, died Thursday June 9, 2022.
A Celebration of Craig's Life will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 278 in Osage. The family requests casual attire and if you wish, wear your Minnesota Twins gear.
Craig was born September 20, 1948 in Osage, the son Lloyd and Ann (Casey) Low. He lived in Osage, graduating from Osage High School in 1968. Craig began working at a early age with a paper route. In high school he worked at Farmers Produce, where he earned enough money to buy his first car a yellow VW Bug. He then began working for George Gast at Osage Feed and Seed. In the 1980's he started selling feed at the Osage Co-Op Elevator working there as the head of the feed department until his retirement. Craig was a huge Minnesota Twins fan, either watching or listening to nearly every game. He also enjoyed socializing with everyone
Craig is survived by his brother, Mike (Helen) Low of Mason City and their children, Chris (Beth) Low and Michele (Tom) Boone.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
www.schroederfuneralhomes.com Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706