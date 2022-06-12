Craig A. Low

Craig was born September 20, 1948 in Osage, the son Lloyd and Ann (Casey) Low. He lived in Osage, graduating from Osage High School in 1968. Craig began working at a early age with a paper route. In high school he worked at Farmers Produce, where he earned enough money to buy his first car a yellow VW Bug. He then began working for George Gast at Osage Feed and Seed. In the 1980's he started selling feed at the Osage Co-Op Elevator working there as the head of the feed department until his retirement. Craig was a huge Minnesota Twins fan, either watching or listening to nearly every game. He also enjoyed socializing with everyone