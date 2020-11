Cory L. West

July 20, 1972-October 29, 2020

Cory Lynn West, 48, passed away at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after bravely battling cancer for several months. Cory was an example of courage to us all. Although he struggled with many serious health problems and a serious injury from a motorcycle accident, he never complained, and he never gave up.

A private family memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Deacon Darrel Courrier officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Wesley, IA at a later date.

Cory was born July 20, 1972, and grew up in Clear Lake. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1990, subsequently from NIACC, and the University of Northern Iowa in 1994.

Cory ran his own siding business for 5 years. He was forced to retire because of ill health. He recovered fully, thanks to a kidney and pancreas transplant in 2007. Upon his recovery he worked at Menards in Mason City, where he was a very successful department manager.