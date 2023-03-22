April 12, 1978-March 16, 2023

ROCKWELL-Cory James Behr, 44, was born April 12, 1978, to Dennis and Jane (Bonner) Behr in Mason City, Iowa. He passed away March 16, 2023, in Mason City, from a work related accident.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 24, 2023, at Zion St. John Lutheran Church, 422 W. Sherman St., Sheffield from 4-7 pm with a remembrance ceremony to be held following.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the church. Services will be livestreamed on YouTube at Zion St John.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left in care of Cory’s family, which will later be directed to JDRF.

