Corey Been

March 10, 1993-October 4, 2021

BELMOND-Corey Been, 28, of Austin, Texas, formerly of Belmond, Iowa passed away October 4, 2021 unexpectedly from injuries suffered in a bicycle accident.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Private family burial will be held in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services on Monday.

Corey James Been, the son of Rodney and Laurie (McLaughlin) Been, was born March 10, 1993 in Clarion, Iowa. The family made their home in Belmond where Corey attended Belmond-Klemme School. He participated in track, cross-country, football, and baseball. While in high school Corey found his love and passion for music. He sang in the choir, played guitar for the swing choir, and had a band “Stone Mountain” with his buddies, Anthony, Ricardo, Sloan and Luke. During his school years Corey helped with the family business and was also a Reminder carrier. He graduated with the class of 2011.

After high school, Corey attended DMACC in Ankeny before returning to Belmond to help his Dad at Printing Services, Inc. Being a free spirit, Corey followed his heart and moved to Austin, Texas in 2013. He loved everything about Austin. The weather, atmosphere, the people and especially, the music scene. Corey worked various jobs in Texas including construction, food prep and waiter at Cover 2 and most recently at La Quinta Inns and Suites. Here he was able to take care of others especially during the spring ice storm of 2021. He really enjoyed working with the hotel staff and making sure the guests' needs were met.

While in Texas, Corey continued his love for music and playing live. He played with several bands including “We Are Fossils” and “37 Circles”. He really enjoyed jamming in downtown Austin with the pickup bands, which honed his skills even more, becoming an incredible guitar player and musician. Corey's passion was rewarded with great friendships that he made with his fellow musicians. During this time he also recorded several albums, converting his apartment into a recording studio.

Corey truly loved his family and spending time with them. The family took many trips together including their favorite trip to Europe. Corey's family loved him for his fearless, adventurous, loving and upbeat personality. They were very proud of him for pursuing his love of music and overall being a genuine and true person to himself and friends.

Corey is survived by his parents Rodney and Laurie Been of Belmond; sister Dana of Ankeny; brother Nathan of Hampton; paternal grandmother Doris Been; aunts and uncles, Steve (Jeri) Been, Joni (Brian) Worden, Mike (Jill) McLaughlin, Kathy Cordle, Theresa (Kim) DeWitt, Pat (Wanda) McLaughlin, John (Monica) McLaughlin, Chuck (Carla) McLaughlin and Matthew (Melanie) McLaughlin, along with numerous cousins, great aunts and many friends, both near and far.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Loren “Tony” and Margaret McLaughlin and paternal grandfather Merle Been.

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa, 50421. 641-444-3248. www.ewingfh.com.