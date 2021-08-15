Cordelia “Cork” Nitcher

September 10, 1934-August 8, 2021

COUNCIL BLUFFS-Cordelia “Cork” Nitcher of Council Bluffs passed away August 8, 2021 at her home.

She was born to Dr. Arthur and Mrs. Louise Seegers, September 10, 1934 in Parkersburg, IA. Cork graduated from Grafton High School in 1953. She married George Nitcher, Jr. on April 1, 1956.

Cork was preceded in death by her parents and seven of her siblings.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, George Jr.; sons Dr. Rodney & Mrs. Susan Nitcher of Papillion, NE, Drs. Randy & Kathleen Nitcher of Monument, CO; grandchildren Jonathan (Veronica) Nitcher, Emily Nitcher, Ryan Nitcher, and Karen Nitcher; sister, Gretchen Vilaseca; sisters-in-law Doris Seegers, Marge Seegers, and Maxine Kruger; brother-in-law Kenneth (Sandra) Nitcher; and many beloved nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Cork was a terrific wife, mother, and domestic engineer. She had a sweet personality that everyone who met her enjoyed. She was very thoughtful and kept in touch with friends and family by writing many letters. She will be greatly missed.

Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association.