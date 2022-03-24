Constance Jean “Connie” Beery (Bergdale)

June 7, 1938-March 22, 2022

Connie Beery, 83, made her transition from earth to heaven at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, surrounded by amazing nurses and her loving family.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 600 5th St, Kensett, IA, with Pastor Kent Mechler and Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Burial will be held in the Kensett Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial back at the church.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the church.

Family suggest memorials to be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice and or Crisis Intervention Services.

Connie grew up on a farm outside of Clear Lake. Eventually the family of 8 children total moved to Kensett. She was the daughter of Carl and Edna (Myli) Bergdale. Connie received her education from the Northwood-Kensett Community Schools. On July 31, 1956, Connie married Donald Beery Sr in Hampton, IA. After marrying the couple spent time traveling throughout the U.S. for 20 years while Don was serving in the United States Air Force. At some point they settled back in Kensett to raise their own family. Connie spent many years working hard for IMI Cornelius Inc.

There was always a smile on Connie's face and she enjoyed laughing as much as possible. Spending time with her family, children and grandchildren was very important to her. One of the many traditions that Connie passed onto her family was making lefse. The last four years Connie lived at Cornerstone Assisted Living and Good Shepherd Nursing Home, where she was able to share her joyous loving personality.

Those left to cherish memories of Connie are her three children, Donald Beery Jr of Manly, Rebecca (Tom) Curtis of Mason City and Sharri (John) Follmuth of Rockwell; nine grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; four siblings, Wesley (Arlys) Bergdale of Kensett, Bonita Pierce of Mason City, Jeanne Bergdale of Mason City, and Jerry (Cece) Bergdale of San Antonio TX, as well as countless nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; two brothers, Carsten and Ronald; two sisters, Adele and Diane; one great grandson, Wesley Dean; and many brother and sister in-laws.

