Constance 'Connie' Rewerts

January 4, 1948-November 5, 2019
MASON CITY --- Constance “Connie” Sue Rewerts, 71, of Mason City, went to join the Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa. A graveside services will be held on April 18, 2020, in the Dumont Cemetery, Dumont, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family of Connie Rewerts. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Connie was born on January 4, 1948, to parents Rose Ann & Ralph McDowell of Rudd, IA. On August 17, 1976, she was united in marriage to Thomas Dean Rewerts and to that union they had two children.
Connie was a very compassionate person when helping friends and family. She was a stay at home caregiver to the family and always stayed busy doing things around the house.
You have free articles remaining.
Connie is survived by her mother Rose Ann Miller of Rudd; children: Julie Rewerts of Mason City, Jason Rewerts of Mason City; sisters: Sandra (Courtney) Kuhlemeier of Rockford, Cathy (Chuck) Fortney of Fort Dodge; brothers: Jerry (Kim) McDowell of Mason City, Jim (Claudia) McDowell of Arizona; grandchildren: Kenyon Morrison of Manly, Dean and Darrion Rewerts of Mason City; sisters in-law: Della Speich of Hampton and Sharon Rewerts of Villa Park, Illinois and many extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas Dean Rewerts; granddaughter: Ashley Ann Rewerts; father: Ralph McDowell.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.