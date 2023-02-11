Moxie was born on October 24, 1941 in Washington D.C. the son of John L. and Naomi Sarah (Bench) Heibel. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in Annapolis, Maryland in 1960. Upon graduation he joined the Navy and served as a Navy corpsman until May 1965. During his service he performed his duties assigned to various Marine Corps units. After leaving active duty he married his pen-pal sweetheart of 18 months, Diane Fay Evanson on June 19, 1965 in Annapolis, MD. He initially went to work for the Annapolis Police, but after working there for six months decided to switch jobs to the Annapolis Post office in 1966. While with the Post Office he held various positions until 1978. In 1978 he transferred to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis where he became the postmaster and continued in that role until his retirement in 1997. After retiring Moxie and Diane moved to Thornton, Iowa. Moxie was a passionate woodworker, gardener, and treasure hunter. Many of his friends and family homes are blessed with colorful bird houses and other wood crafts created in his back yard wood-shop. His garden produced wonderful vegetables and flowers every year. Moxie's love of the outdoors was apparent in the jars of treasure he would find with his metal detector.