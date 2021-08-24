Connie (Thomas) Dieken

Connie, the youngest of five children, born to Christy J. and Lessie (Phipps) Thomas, was born in Osmond, NE, on December 1, 1937. She attended country school and graduated high school in Rock Rapids, IA in 1956. She enjoyed playing the trombone in the high school band. Connie married Marlyn Dieken on April 15, 1957 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. To this union five children were born. After living in several cities, the Dieken family moved to Clear Lake, IA to open and operate a shoe store and repair shop in Clear Lake and then in Mason City.