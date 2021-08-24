Connie (Thomas) Dieken
December 1, 1937-August 20, 2021
MASON CITY-Connie (Thomas) Dieken, age 83, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
A Celebration of life will be held 11:00 am, Friday, August 27, 2021 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA. Connie's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service.
Connie, the youngest of five children, born to Christy J. and Lessie (Phipps) Thomas, was born in Osmond, NE, on December 1, 1937. She attended country school and graduated high school in Rock Rapids, IA in 1956. She enjoyed playing the trombone in the high school band. Connie married Marlyn Dieken on April 15, 1957 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. To this union five children were born. After living in several cities, the Dieken family moved to Clear Lake, IA to open and operate a shoe store and repair shop in Clear Lake and then in Mason City.
In 1982, Connie, Marlyn and daughter, Lisa, moved to Waverly. Connie worked in a women's clothing store for many years. A few years after Marlyn's retirement, Connie and Marlyn moved to Mason City to be closer to their children.
Connie loved her family, reading, music, having coffee with friends, and shopping. She loved caring for her beautiful flowers and watching the birds.
Those mourning her loss include her husband, Marlyn, Mason City, children Donna (Tom) Rafferty, Mason City, Steve (Dawn) Dieken, Clear Lake, Pam (Tom) Solberg, Clear Lake, and Lisa Dieken, Mason City, 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren with 16th due in December, and 16 nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, and her siblings and their spouses: Helen (John) Winter, Betty (Howard) Porter, Chris (Marie) Thomas, and Richard Thomas, infant daughter, Debra (Donna's twin) and nephew Thomas Porter.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason city. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
