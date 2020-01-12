Connie S. Stadtlander

July 26, 1951-January 10, 2020

THORNTON – Connie Sue Stadtlander, 68, of Thornton, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Thornton United Methodist Church, 404 Maple St., Thornton, with Rev. Rodney Meester officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the church in Thornton.

In lieu of customary remembrances, Connie's family suggests memorial contributions to Mission Thornton or to Thornton EMS.

Connie was born July 26, 1951, the daughter of Eugene and Mildred (DeVries) Jensen in Mason City. She married Larry “Tweet” Stadtlander on June 8, 1974, at the Richland Lutheran Church in Thornton.

A graduate of Meservey-Thornton High School, Connie continued her education at Hamilton Business College in Mason City. She worked as a secretary at nursing homes in Belmond and Hampton, before working nearly 35 years at the Meservey-Thornton High School.