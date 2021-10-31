Connie S. Manchester

February 23, 1950-October 28, 2021

MASON CITY-Connie S. Manchester, 71, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at First Christian Church, 318 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with Pastor Paul Boostrom officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, November 2, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, and will resume one hour prior to Connie's service at the church on Wednesday.

The daughter of Harry and Doris (Smith) Fithen, Connie Sue was born on February 23, 1950 in Shenandoah. She grew up alongside her younger sister, Jackie, and attended Shenandoah High School, graduating in 1968.

On February 6, 1972 Connie was united in marriage to Richard Manchester at First Christian Church in Shenandoah. In 1974 the family settled in Mason City and raised their three sons, Timothy, Brian, and Nick.

Throughout the years Connie worked at AC Nielsen, IC Systems, Directions Research, and most recently Midwest Construction until she retired due to health.

Connie was a faithful member of First Christian Church for her entire life; she loved being active within the church and taught Sunday School for many years. Connie was also very involved with Cub Scouts and Girls Scouts, serving as a troop leader for both organizations. She always kept busy and could often be found attending activities for her grandchildren in recent years. Connie also enjoyed crocheting and sewing.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her husband, Richard; sons, Brian Manchester and Nick (Samantha) Manchester; daughter in law, Sherry Manchester; grandchildren, Kayla Manchester, Cody (Sydney) Manchester, Tim (Katey) Hubbard, Hunter Manchester, Emily Manchester, MacKenzie Manchester, and Kenton Manchester; seven great grandchildren with another two eagerly anticipated; sister, Jackie Brownlee; brothers and sister in law, Gordon (Kathy) Manchester, Eldon (Loraine) Manchester, Marion (Sakiyo) Manchester, Danny (Carolyn) Manchester, and Connie ( Ron) Enserro; as well as her nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy Manchester; and brother in law, Robert Brownlee.

