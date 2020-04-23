September 12, 1934 - April 19, 2020
A private family burial will be held for Connie Peterson at Wanderer's Rest Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.
Connie J. Peterson, age 85, of Albert Lea, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born in Mason City, IA on September 12, 1934 to Henry and Margaret Mannens. Connie grew up and attended school in Manly, IA. On November 7, 1958 she married Norman Peterson in Manly, IA. She worked as a cashier at the H&P Grocery Store, in Manly, and loved the interaction with people that the job provided. Connie was a member of the Naeve Hospital Auxiliary and the Altar Guild. She enjoyed gardening, baking, bowling, golfing, and playing cards, especially the game 500. She also liked to volunteer at the Farmer's Market, visit with people, and made many friends at the exercise class she attended when her and Norman moved to Albert Lea in 1999. Connie loved to spend her vacations on Minnesota lakes and Florida beaches.
Connie is survived by her husband, Norman; sons, Jay (Kathleen) Peterson and Jon Peterson; granddaughter, Anna Peterson; and grandsons, Jacob and Howie Peterson.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Val Mannens.
