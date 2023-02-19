Connie M. Marinis

December 10, 1948-February 14, 2023

MASON CITY-Connie M. Marinis, 74, of Mason City passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the Sheffield Care Center.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 20, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.

A service will be held at 5:30 p.m. with Father Jake Dunne of Epiphany Parish officiating.

She will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in a private family committal.

Connie M. Marinis was born December 10, 1948 in Mason City, the daughter of Rex D. and Phyllis I. (Hutson) Marinis. She graduated from Newman High School in 1967, and later in life continued her education at Hamilton College. For many years she worked at Mercy Hospital in Client Services in the labs.

Connie enjoyed many things in life, always looking forward to a good book or interesting article. She was a longtime member of Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Church and was dedicated to her faith.

Surviving are her brother-in-law, William King of Mason City; nephew, Brian King of Forest City; great-nephew, Kody King of Forest City; great-nieces Alicia King of Cedar Falls and Katelyn Goll of Mason City; aunts, Marian Spletstoser and Charlotte Hutson both of Mason City; as well as extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Rex (Nancy) Marinis Jr. and Stephanie King; niece and nephews, Ben, Willie and Pattie King; and extended family.