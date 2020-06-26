Connie Lunning
January 26, 1945 - June 24, 2020

ROCKWELL - Connie Lunning, 75, of Rockwell, formerly of Mason City, died peacefully at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa Inpatient Unit on June 24, 2020. Funeral services will be limited to immediate family due to COVID-19 regulations. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Connie Jean Lunning was born to Mickey and Phyllis (Oftedahl) Clements on January 26, 1945.

Connie is survived by her dear special friend, Jerry Lorentzen of Rockwell, Iowa; her children Tammy (Lunning) Wright and her significant other, Marion Olson of Clear Lake, Iowa, Danny Lunning of Charles City, Iowa, Michael and Hillary of Mason City, Iowa, Marc and Jennifer Lunning of Mason City, Iowa; special friends, Brad and Sandy Shonkwiler of Estherville, Iowa; grandchildren, Nick and Lindsay Wright of Mason City, Iowa, Jennifer Wright Svejda of Clear Lake, Iowa, Tim and Andrea (Lunning) Blaise of Estherville, Iowa, Eli Timm of Estherville, Iowa, Lauren and Emily Lunning of Mason City, Iowa, and Thea and Sophie Lunning of Mason City, Iowa; great grandchildren, Kinlee and Landrey Wright, Elle and Bretta Svejda, and Chase, Dodge, Dash, and Cruz Blaise; as well as many other beloved uncles, aunts, and cousins. Family was very important to Connie. She was surrounded by a lot of love.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Lunning; mother and step father Phyllis and Earl Morris; in-laws, Virgil and Anola Lunning; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Duane Devries; and many other loved ones.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

